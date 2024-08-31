Jazz Hastings welcomes award-winning Swedish singer, lyricist and composer Rebecka Edlund

Rebecka (contributed pic)

Jazz Hastings’ September session welcomes Rebecka Edlund, an award-winning Swedish singer, lyricist and composer.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Her music is a joyous mix of jazz and Scandinavian folk music, herding calls, bird whistles and other sounds from nature. She will be performing at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade on Tuesday, September 3.

“In recent years Rebecka has built a formidable reputation in London and down here in 1066 country. Her debut performance at Jazz Hastings last year with drummer Corrie Dick’s Sun Swells project wowed the audience. And this summer she opened the Battle Festival Jazz Day in July with a massively well-received set.

“Her initial interest was Swedish folk music, which she studied for two years at the Falun Music Conservatory in Sweden. Then, because she wanted to learn more about music theory, she gained a place at Trinity Laban in London. Rebecka’s 2022 debut album ’Något om en björk’ (Something about a Birch Tree) was nominated by Lira Music Magazine as one of the best folk jazz albums of the year. This new session with her Virgin Forest Band will explore the sound world of jazz and feisty folk music through original compositions, improvisations and favourites from the American Song Book.

“It's a sign of the respect in which she’s held that the band includes some of the most exciting young musicians on the UK jazz scene. Laura Jurd's distinct voice as an improvising trumpet player and composer is at the heart of everything she creates. Her album with her band Dinosaur was recently nominated for a Mercury prize.

“Elliot Galvin is a pianist, composer and bandleader whose entirely improvised solo piano album was named The BBC Music Magazine’s album of the year. While Caius Williams is a bass player, improviser and composer whose range includes improvised, electronic and experimental music.

“This will be an innovative, haunting and exciting evening of music which will bring the forests of Sweden to the stage in Hastings through the medium of first-class jazz. It is not to be missed.”

Doors open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Tickets are £15 on the door.