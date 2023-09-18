Jazz on an autumn afternoon in Hurstpierpoint

Watch more videos on Shots!

JAZZ ON AN AUTUMN AFTERNOON

A live performance by the Hurstpierpoint College Jazz Band will be the highlight of the next u3a’s jazz appreciation group. The event is open to u3a members and non-members alike at a cost of £2.50 per head, which includes refreshments. The performance by this excellent band will be at Burgess Hill FC in Maple Drive on Tuesday 26th September at 2.00pm. Doors will open at 1.45pm

Further live events are planned by this popular u3a group which continues to grow and diversify. The group has forged relationships with other likeminded groups in Shoreham, East Grinstead and Brighton with whom they regularly share presenters and new ideas.

The next live performance on 19th December will be by the esteemed jazz vocalist Jo Kimber. In the meantime the group will consider the work of Nina Simone at their October meeting and sax giant Charlie Ventura and bandleader Mike Westbrook at their November meeting.

For further information contact Sue Moody on (07939) 142 333:

u3a chair Steve Furber on (07958) 776 397:

Or look at our website at www.u3asites.org.uk/burgess – hill: