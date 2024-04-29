Jevington Village Hall open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chair John Pritchett BEM officially opened the Village Hall by cutting the ribbon.

Chair John Pritchett BEM said he was glad that the Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council had been able to donate some of the CIL money to such a worthy cause.

The hall looks lovely and ge congratulated Jo Carr, Jevington residents and everyone involved in the project.