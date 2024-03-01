John Lewis Horsham International Women's Day Celebration
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will be lots of activity and offers running instore.
This will include:
Live music from 11 - 2 provided by the talented Lianna Haynes.
Gin tasting with Mermaid Gin
Free 15 minute HD Skin Wellness Consultation with Elemis.
100 years of Lipstick with Chanel.
Free facials from Origins.
Free advice and treatments from Clarins.
Bobby Brown launches "Pretty is Beautiful" with complimentary makeovers and gifts with purchase.
Dior launches Miss Dior.
To avoid disappointment book consultations on: [email protected]
An instore prize draw for a JL gift voucher worth £50, free entry to the draw with every purchase.
Hosting local businesses, "Its our Planet Too", "Tadah Jewellery" and "Coach & Concult with Hayley Hubble.
We hope that you can join us.