John Lewis Horsham International Women's Day Celebration

We are marking IWD, with beauty events and offers, hosting some local business women combined with live music to make the day flow.
By Charlie SouthContributor
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 14:44 GMT
There will be lots of activity and offers running instore.

This will include:

Live music from 11 - 2 provided by the talented Lianna Haynes.

Events on Friday
    Gin tasting with Mermaid Gin

    Free 15 minute HD Skin Wellness Consultation with Elemis.

    100 years of Lipstick with Chanel.

    Free facials from Origins.

    Beauty Event

    Free advice and treatments from Clarins.

    Bobby Brown launches "Pretty is Beautiful" with complimentary makeovers and gifts with purchase.

    Dior launches Miss Dior.

    To avoid disappointment book consultations on: [email protected]

    An instore prize draw for a JL gift voucher worth £50, free entry to the draw with every purchase.

    Hosting local businesses, "Its our Planet Too", "Tadah Jewellery" and "Coach & Concult with Hayley Hubble.

    We hope that you can join us.