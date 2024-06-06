John Lewis Horsham launch new gaming department with chance to win gift card

By Charlie SouthContributor
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:11 BST
Come and try our Golf Challenge and the chance to win a £30 Gift Card.

John Lewis in Horsham have a new Gaming Department and to celebrate are running a Golf Challenge starting this Saturday, 8th of June and ending on Sunday 16th June.

Simply come along to our Tech Department and play a 9-hole round of "Walkabout Mini Golf" in our VR experience to be in with a chance to win.

The 20 best scores get entered into a raffle to win up to £30!

Players must be at least 14 years of age to take part.

