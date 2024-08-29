Join in the celebrations for Devonshire Park's 150th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Eastbourne Society has been working on a project to reinstate the iconic miniature temple that stood in Devonshire Park from 1896 to 1980. Work is now complete and the new temple will be formally opened by Lord Burlington on Thursday 26 September at 3.00pm.

You can be part of this historic occasion by joining us in the park from 2.00pm for the ceremony. We will then make our way to the Winter Garden's magnificent Floral Hall where at 3.30pm there will be a Son et Lumiere performance featuring pieces written by Claude Debussy, some of which were inspired by his visits to Devonshire Park when he was staying at the Grand Hotel in 1905. At 4.00pm guests will be served with a classic afternoon tea complete with sandwiches, cakes and, of course, cream and strawberry jam.

Then at 7.30pm, again in the Floral Hall, there will be a 'Last Night of the Proms' extravaganza performed by the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra featuring the overture to Die Fledmaus, the Dambuster's March, English Folk Song Suite, Jerusalem and Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No.1.

Doors open at 7.00 pm.

Interior of the Winter Garden's Floral Hall

The Eastbourne Society and the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra are giving Devonshire Park the best possible birthday present and we are sure that it will be a day to remember for everyone lucky enough to be there.

Tickets are £25 per person for the afternoon event and £20 per person for the evening event.

To buy your tickets on line visit: the-eastbourne-society-limited.sumupstore.com