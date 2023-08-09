Join Newhaven Gig Rowing Club and explore Newhaven’s wealth of opportunities in water sports

Newhaven has many opportunities to dip your toe into water sports, from paddle boarding to powerboats, but did you know Newhaven is also a home to a Cornish-style Gig Rowing Club?

Newhaven Gig Rowing Club is based at The Sidings and has benefited from grants totalling £10,000 from Newhaven Enterprise Zone, which it received via the Community Fund, managed by the Sussex Community Foundation.

The Cornish gig is the original lifeboat, made from Cornish elm, and seating six rowers and a Cox, they were used in the latter part of the 17th century. These days, they’re used primarily for sport, with clubs all over the world.

Chairwoman Jane Thompson said: “Newhaven Gig Rowing Club was founded in June 2016 after a group of friends from Sussex spent a weekend rowing on the Percuil river near St Mawes in Cornwall. They mused over the possibility of a Cornish gig being used on the River Ouse here in Newhaven and felt it would be a fantastic opportunity for the local community. Our bright yellow boat Amelie boasts royal blue lettering and is a working replica of a 170-year-old boat.

Newhaven Gig Rowing Club

"The club is very friendly, and the rowing itself is really addictive. It’s an incredible form of exercise, and another way to enjoy our local treasures, with the added bonus of a team of great people. People row for a variety of reasons, improving both physical and mental fitness. Just getting out on the water whilst learning new skills is a great bonding experience and real chance to form connections with new friends.”

She added: “We are very excited about introducing junior rowing this summer, encouraging those aged 12-17 to get out on the water, supported by Lewes District Council. There are also plans in the works for a regatta, where we will be joined by the other gig rowing clubs who row from Newhaven into Seaford Bay. We are also eagerly awaiting a delivery of new oars, due any day now!

More than two hundred people have been taught to row by Newhaven Gig Rowing Club since the club started. Their current roster is of around 80 members, with a waiting list of keen locals for their Learn to Row sessions.

According to Jane: “Just this April we had three racing crews participate in World Gig Rowing Championships in the Isles of Scilly. It was a fantastic and memorable experience for all of us. So far this summer we have already travelled to the River Hamble in Hampshire and Appledore in Devon for some really fun friendly regattas!”

On Newhaven’s best kept secret, Jane said: “I think the landscape is unbeatable, it has everything from the greenery of Castle Hill and Tide Mills nature reserves to sandy beaches when the tide is out and the sea is a fabulous blue on a bright day.”