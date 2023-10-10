Join Santa for breakfast or afternoon tea this Christmas at Crawley Garden Centre

The best time of the year is nearly here, and the ever-popular Santa’s Breakfast and Afternoon Tea experience is available to book at Crawley Garden Centre with tickets on sale now.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Make sure you don’t miss out on the most important meal of the day and book tickets for all your family. This magical experience is hosted by Santa and his elves and guests can expect a hearty breakfast and then sit back and enjoy tales from the North Pole. Watch as your child's face lights up when they receive a gift from Santa and capture the moment with a photo opportunity (remember your phone!).

Can’t make breakfast or fancy a lie-in? Santa will also be available for afternoon tea at the restaurant where you can indulge in both savoury and sweet treats, have a chat with the man himself and receive a gift that will be cherished for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad