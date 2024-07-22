Join the age of elegance for a fun, fundraising afternoon

People are being invited to return to the age of elegance and join a Garden Tea Party in Worthing next month.

Orchid House is West Avenue, is organising a decadent afternoon of drinks, food, fine art and entertainment on Saturday, August 10, from 2pm-7pmThe event will also raise money for Cancer Research UK.Participants are encouraged to dress for summer elegance with ladies in hats and men in blazers and boaters, with prizes for the best outfits.Sue Stoves-Clark, manager of Cancer Research UK’s shop in Arundel, who has organised the art auction said: “This promises to be a wonderful, elegant occasion in the gorgeous surroundings of Orchid House.“We’re encouraging everyone to dress up and enjoy a bit of decadence for the afternoon, while also raising money for the charity’s life-saving research.“Arundel artists, including Karin Moorhouse, Anita Beresford Richards and Neil Holland, have donated some of their beautiful work which will be auctioned and there is a raffle and lots of live music, so it will be a really lovely and memorable afternoon.”To book, call 01903 240197 www.orchidhouse.uk