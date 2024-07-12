Join us for a fun-filled day at the Sycamore Grove Summer Fair!

By Laurence Amstad
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
When: Saturday, August 9th (12-4 PM)Where: Barchester's Sycamore Grove on Lilac Lane, Stone Cross

We'll have something for everyone!

Stalls galore: Browse unique crafts, delicious treats, and all sorts of goodies!

Live music: Get entertained by fantastic tunes throughout the afternoon.Games for all ages:Challenge yourself and your friends to some friendly competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Summer FairSummer Fair
Summer Fair

Mouth-watering refreshments: Keep your energy up with delicious food and drinks.Market stalls: Find one-of-a-kind treasures from local vendors.

It's a perfect opportunity to meet your neighbours, enjoy some summer fun, and support local businesses! Can't wait to see you there!

Call us on 01424 320 620 to find out more!

Related topics:Stone Cross

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice