Join us for a fun-filled day at the Sycamore Grove Summer Fair!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When: Saturday, August 9th (12-4 PM)Where: Barchester's Sycamore Grove on Lilac Lane, Stone Cross

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We'll have something for everyone!

Stalls galore: Browse unique crafts, delicious treats, and all sorts of goodies!

Live music: Get entertained by fantastic tunes throughout the afternoon.Games for all ages:Challenge yourself and your friends to some friendly competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer Fair

Mouth-watering refreshments: Keep your energy up with delicious food and drinks.Market stalls: Find one-of-a-kind treasures from local vendors.

It's a perfect opportunity to meet your neighbours, enjoy some summer fun, and support local businesses! Can't wait to see you there!

Call us on 01424 320 620 to find out more!