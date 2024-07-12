Join us for a fun-filled day at the Sycamore Grove Summer Fair!
When: Saturday, August 9th (12-4 PM)Where: Barchester's Sycamore Grove on Lilac Lane, Stone Cross
We'll have something for everyone!
Stalls galore: Browse unique crafts, delicious treats, and all sorts of goodies!
Live music: Get entertained by fantastic tunes throughout the afternoon.Games for all ages:Challenge yourself and your friends to some friendly competition.
Mouth-watering refreshments: Keep your energy up with delicious food and drinks.Market stalls: Find one-of-a-kind treasures from local vendors.
It's a perfect opportunity to meet your neighbours, enjoy some summer fun, and support local businesses! Can't wait to see you there!
Call us on 01424 320 620 to find out more!
