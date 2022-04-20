Jubilations is the title of the celebrations at St Mary’s and St Laurence’s churches, starting with yarnbombing and bunting in the Molson Garden at St Mary’s, beside the church car park.

Nature and rainbow themed creations in wool will be on show alongside knitted bunting from May 28 to June 11.

There will be a royal teddy bears' picnic at St Mary's Church Hall and gardens on June 1

A tea party will be held at St Laurence Church Hall on Saturday, May 28, at 3pm, with a talk by guest speaker Sharon Wilcox from Church Mission Society, who is supported by the parish as a mission partner in Ecuador. Tickets are available via the parish office on 01903 709163.

On Wednesday, June 1, there will be a royal teddy bears’ picnic from 2.30pm to 4pm at St Mary’s Church Hall and gardens. Guests are invited to take a picnic and dress their teddies in regal clothes, drinks provided.

There will be a flower and quilt show in St Mary’s Church from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5, with flower arrangements by Worthing Flower Club and quilted banners by Chris Diebel. Doors open 10am to 4pm Thursday to Saturday, with live music and refreshments, and 12pm to 4pm Sunday. Admission free.

Jubilations! will end with Songs of Praise in St Mary’s Church on Sunday, June 5, at 6pm.