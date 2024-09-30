Jumble sale for Sea Scouts on Saturday 12th October, 10am
2nd Durrington Sea Scouts are holding their ever popular jumble sale on Sat 12th Oct starting 10am at the Scout HQ, Pond Lane Durrington BN13 2RH
Stock up on Christmas presents.
All funds raised go towards proving the Scouting experience to youngsters in Durrington and the surrounding communities.
Admission 30p adults. Children come in free.
Jumble always wanted, please contact 01903 695866.
