Junior Badminton Open Day 2023 at Hailsham Community College

Junior Badminton Open Day takes place at Hailsham Community College, Battle Road, Hailsham on17th September from 9-12am.
By William BrownContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
All youngsters from 8-17 are welcome.

This year we have taken the initiative to address the issue of Ukrainian youngsters that are living in our community by promoting in both languages.

Our season commences the week after and to date we have 22 sessions scheduled.

