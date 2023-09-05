Junior Badminton Open Day 2023 at Hailsham Community College
Junior Badminton Open Day takes place at Hailsham Community College, Battle Road, Hailsham on17th September from 9-12am.
All youngsters from 8-17 are welcome.
This year we have taken the initiative to address the issue of Ukrainian youngsters that are living in our community by promoting in both languages.
Our season commences the week after and to date we have 22 sessions scheduled.