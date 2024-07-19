K2 Crawley hosts free family fun day to celebrate summer of sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Free sporting activities are taking place at a community open day at K2 Crawley.

Taking place from 10am to 3pm on Sunday 28 July, the free event aims to inspire residents of all ages to embrace the summer of sport and discover new ways to get active.

K2 Crawley is managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Crawley Borough Council and the event will showcase a diverse range of activities catering to all abilities, from toddlers to adults.

A highlight of the day will be a special appearance by Jamie Knight, the Official Euros football 2020 Global Mascot.

A K2 Crawley swimming session

Knight will be offering free football freestyle skills sessions, giving attendees the unique opportunity to learn tricks and techniques from a true master of the sport.

Various swimming activities will run throughout the day including sessions on the inflatable obstacle course, swimming taster lessons, diving taster lessons and a shallow aqua class.

The event will also feature a variety of sports including athletics, basketball, football, cricket and bowls, as well as fitness challenges including ‘beat the PT’ activities or high-energy Metcon workout sessions. There will be free group exercise classes on offer, such as yoga, body step, balance, combat and pump.

Those interested in racket sports can participate in badminton and squash coaching, try out some Pickleball or book a tennis/badminton court, while those wanting to try their hand at martial arts can participate in Judo and Karate taster sessions.

In addition to physical activities, the event will offer opportunities to learn valuable water safety skills. Demonstrations of lifesaving techniques, including line throws and mannequin carries, will be conducted from 10 to 11am, emphasising the importance of water safety.

A soft play area and face painting will be available for children, while DJ workshops will offer a chance to learn the art of spinning tunes.

Throughout the event, local sports clubs and organisations will be on hand to provide information and guidance on getting involved in various activities, helping attendees find their perfect fit in the world of sports and fitness.

Jon Hodgson, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: "We're thrilled to open our doors for this free family fun day at K2 Crawley. It's a fantastic opportunity for the community to explore the diverse range of activities we offer and potentially discover a new passion for sport or fitness.

“Whether you're looking to make a splash in our pool, try your hand at a new sport, or simply enjoy a fun day out with the family, there's something for everyone. We're particularly excited to welcome Jamie Knight, whose football freestyle skills are sure to inspire and amaze our visitors!"

Booking is recommended to secure your spot. Book at: https://www.everyoneactive.com/news/k2-crawley-free-family-fun-day/