Kate Bush and ABBA tributes line up at Eastbourne Bandstand

Eastbourne Bandstand will be hosting concerts over the weekend of the town’s four-day free international airshow.

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow returns to the skies and the Western Lawns from Thursday, August 15-Sunday, August 18 with flying displays, military ground exhibitions, shopping villages and more.

Tribute tickets for Bandstand performances cost £11.50 for adults in advance (child £9.25) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices. For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre, or telephone 01323 410611.

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “Show goers can enjoy tribute concerts at the Bandstand on Friday and Saturday evenings while on Sunday evening, tens of thousands of people are expected on the seafront for the fantastic Airbourne Firework Finale.

​Them Heavy People heads to Eastbourne (contributed pic)

“The music gets underway on Friday, August 16 with the popular tribute band ABBA Magic returning to the seafront venue to pay homage to the Swedish superstars. Loved by all ages, ABBA – the world’s favourite pop group – is spectacularly recreated by ABBA Magic. With their flawless voices, expert musicianship, captivating choreography and authentic costumes, they really are the best UK ABBA tribute band.

“On Saturday – 17 August – Rubix 80s take to the Bandstand stage for a night of the decade that gave the world stonewashed jeans, legwarmers and back combed hair. Featuring songs from Duran Duran, A-Ha, The Communards, Belinda Carlisle, Madonna Soft Cell, Bananarama, Blondie, Madness and Bon Jovi, Rubix 80s is sure to everyone up on the dance floor dancing the night away.

“With a break on Sunday and crowds enjoying the Firework Finale, it’s business as usual with Open Stage Night on Monday, August 19. The stage is open to budding local musicians and admission is free.

Tuesday nights at the Bandstand is Kids Disco Party Night with DJs Oli and Jay playing music from the charts plus some family favourites on 20 August. Uckfield Concert Brass are on stage on Wednesday night – August 21 - for the traditional 1812 Proms and Fireworks concert. A truly iconic tradition that is celebrated every Wednesday evening, the show consists of a culmination of concert music ending triumphantly with traditional Proms favourites and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture accompanied by a spectacular firework display.

“Finally, on Thursday, August 22 the music of Kate Bush is brought to life courtesy of Them Heavy People who have been wowing audiences with every gig with a stage show that features projections and iconic costume changes – all adding to make the band the closest interpretation of a Kate Bush show. Nadine Turner has been an active fan of Kate’s for many years and has spent time as a solo artist perfecting her impression of the British singer and songwriter. With an uncanny resemblance to Kate, Nadine performs note perfect renditions.”