Kids go free at Lewes Castle when you travel with Brighton & Hove Buses

In partnership with Brighton & Hove Buses, Sussex Past is offering great discounts this August for guests who arrive by bus.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer, up to three kids go free with a paying adult at Lewes Castle & Museum and Anne of Cleves House on presentation of a valid bus ticket. Furthermore, up to four kids can go free on the bus with a fare paying adult or with a concessionary pass holder, so even more great savings can be made for those travelling to these iconic attractions by bus.

With a Network Saver people can hop on and off Brighton & Hove Buses all day long and travel across their entire network. Plus, there’s great value tickets for families, couples, young people and small groups. These tickets are available via the Brighton & Hove Buses app, which is great for planning your travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes Castleis a Norman fortress built after the Battle of Hastings by supporters of William the Conqueror.As visitors climb the steps to the top of the Keep, they can learn more about the history of this Norman castle, while taking in the stunning 360-degree views of Lewes and the South Downs below.

Kids go free to Lewes Castle and Anne of Cleves House with Brighton & Hove Buses.

Anne of Cleves House is stunning timber-framed medieval house that Henry VIII presented it to Anne of Cleves at the end of their short-lived marriage. Although she never actually lived there, it is a beautifully preserved representation of Tudor life in a delightful setting.

Gavin Stewart, Acting Chief Executive of Sussex Past, said: “By teaming up with Brighton & Hove Buses in this way we are delighted to be able to give people a chance to visit some of Sussex’s most iconic historic attractions during the school holidays this summer, at a time when many families are feeling the pinch and are looking for an affordable day out.”

Bus information:

Lewes is served by routes 28 and 29A. Route 28 runs from Brighton, Lewes and Ringmer to Hailsham and Eastbourne on Mondays to Saturdays every 30 minutes. Route 29A provides an hourly service from Heathfield to Uckfield, Lewes and Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids go free to Lewes Castle and Anne of Cleves House with Brighton & Hove Buses.

The trip from Brighton to Lewes takes just 20 minutes. To redeem your discount, you must present a valid bus ticket or bus pass (physical or digital) on arrival at Lewes Castle & Museum and Anne of Cleves House.

Terms and conditions:

You must hold a valid Brighton and Hove Buses ticket or bus pass (physical or digital) in order to take advantage of the offer. Up to three children (aged 0 to 17 years) go free with a paying adult. The offer is only available at Lewes Castle & Museum and Anne of Cleves up to 31st August 2024.

No advanced booking is possible. You will be required to present yourself at the Ticket Desk in either property in order to obtain the offer. The offer is only available on full-priced tickets and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or concessions tickets. The offer excludes talks and special events (events with ticketing separate from general admission).

For more information please visit: https://sussexpast.co.uk