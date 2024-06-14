Knit & Natter group meetings in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Knit & Natter is a National Phenomenon with numerous groups of industrious knitters meeting across the UK to benefit communities across the world

Hailsham Knit & Natter meets weekly, providing a social forum and doing a lot of good work through its amazing production of knitted items.

Computers for Charities remains grateful to this group, for the hundreds of blankets, hats & gloves, jumpers and more they have donated to aid vulnerable & disadvantaged children & elderly in the many countries CfC provides support.

Knitters & crocheters are welcome at these groups, even those wanting to give it a go. If not, donations of Double Knit wool are always WELCOME and appreciated.

Well done to you all. Thank you.