Know your Cheddar from your Chablis? Wine and cheese evening in Whatlington

A fun wine, cheese (and crisps!) sampling evening at Whatlington Village Hall is set to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

To take part you don't need to know your your Sauvignon Blanc from your Smokey Bacon – bring friends and family, have a laugh, try our taste tests and raise money for a great cause.

The event is a different way to support the Macmillan Biggest Coffee Morning campaign and takes place in on Friday 27 September from 7pm. Cost per head is £10, with free parking, quiz, and coffee and cakes to round off the evening. T

The event is organised by the Whatlington Community Connectors, which exists to promote events for residents from in and around the village, and to raise funds for good causes.

Advance booking is essential by emailing [email protected] or calling Steve on 07941 669678. More details at www.whatlington.com