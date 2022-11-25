Christmas is coming to Lancing on Thursday, December 1, with the village’s late-night shopping and festive family fun evening.

Adur & Worthing town cryer Bob Smytherman will open the event at 4pm, from when there will be a craft and gift market at FABRIC, in the old police station, offering unique, locally made gifts.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the Coffee Lounge and the G&S Christmas tree and light display will open, with festive music in South Street.

At 4.30pm, the Seaside Primary School choir will perform and the Christmas film and panto character trail will open – with everyone completing the trail being entered into a draw.

The first round of the Strictly Come Lancing contest will also begin, with other rounds for children and families taking place throughout the evening.

Music will be provided by violinist Matthew English in North Road, Edwina Weeks at Robert Luff/G&S Garden Centre, and the Worthing Choral Society at the bottom of North Road.

There will be DJ sounds at the family centre at 7pm, when Santa’s grotto closes, and the trail will close at 7.30pm before the raffle is drawn and trail winners announced at 8pm.

