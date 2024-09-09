Lanes Health Clubs hosts open day in Rustington – 28th September

Join us for Lanes Health Clubs' highly anticipated Open Day on 28th September! This is your chance to experience our world of fitness, wellness, and relaxation as we open our doors to the local community with FREE access to all of our facilities. Register your interest now: https://laneshealthclubs.co.uk/open-day-sept-2024

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Lanes Health Clubs, we pride ourselves on providing an unrivalled fitness experience. Our state-of-the-art gym features the latest in fitness equipment from Technogym, ensuring you have everything you need to elevate your workout. Whether you're into cardio, strength training, or group exercise classes, our expert personal trainers are here to guide and motivate you at every step.

With over 100 fitness classes a week, we have plenty to choose from including Les Mills Body pump, Pilates, Yoga and our very popular Run Club which meet for a social run around the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dive into our impressive 25m swimming pool, perfect for invigorating laps or simply unwinding in our poolside jacuzzi. Swimming not your thing? No worries – our steam room and sauna offer the perfect retreat to relax, recharge, and let the stress melt away.

State of the art facilities

We are also proud to offer exclusive member discounts to The Wellness Rooms, where you can indulge in health and beauty treatments designed to refresh and revitalise. Whether you're looking for a massage, facial, or other pampering services, this is the perfect chance to explore our rejuvenating offerings in a serene environment away from the gym.

But that’s not all! We have exclusive membership promotions available for one day only. Don’t miss out on these amazing offers to kickstart your journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle.

To register your interest and secure your spot, click here. Spaces are filling up fast, so don’t wait – take advantage of this incredible opportunity to explore Lanes Health Clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us on 28th September and discover the ultimate health and fitness experience at Lanes Health Clubs. Whether you’re looking to enhance your fitness routine, relax and unwind, or simply explore the benefits of a well-rounded wellness approach, our Open Day promises an unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendars and get ready to embark on your journey to a healthier, happier you. We can’t wait to welcome you to Lanes Health Clubs.