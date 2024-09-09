Lanes Health Clubs hosts open day in Rustington – 28th September
At Lanes Health Clubs, we pride ourselves on providing an unrivalled fitness experience. Our state-of-the-art gym features the latest in fitness equipment from Technogym, ensuring you have everything you need to elevate your workout. Whether you're into cardio, strength training, or group exercise classes, our expert personal trainers are here to guide and motivate you at every step.
With over 100 fitness classes a week, we have plenty to choose from including Les Mills Body pump, Pilates, Yoga and our very popular Run Club which meet for a social run around the local area.
Dive into our impressive 25m swimming pool, perfect for invigorating laps or simply unwinding in our poolside jacuzzi. Swimming not your thing? No worries – our steam room and sauna offer the perfect retreat to relax, recharge, and let the stress melt away.
We are also proud to offer exclusive member discounts to The Wellness Rooms, where you can indulge in health and beauty treatments designed to refresh and revitalise. Whether you're looking for a massage, facial, or other pampering services, this is the perfect chance to explore our rejuvenating offerings in a serene environment away from the gym.
But that’s not all! We have exclusive membership promotions available for one day only. Don’t miss out on these amazing offers to kickstart your journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle.
To register your interest and secure your spot, click here. Spaces are filling up fast, so don’t wait – take advantage of this incredible opportunity to explore Lanes Health Clubs.
Join us on 28th September and discover the ultimate health and fitness experience at Lanes Health Clubs. Whether you’re looking to enhance your fitness routine, relax and unwind, or simply explore the benefits of a well-rounded wellness approach, our Open Day promises an unforgettable experience.
Mark your calendars and get ready to embark on your journey to a healthier, happier you. We can’t wait to welcome you to Lanes Health Clubs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.