Last Night of the Proms at the Festival of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Southdowns Concert Band will be performing a special Last Night of the Proms Concert for the Festival of Chichester this year.

They will be joined for the concert by the choir of St Paul’s, under conductors Kirsty Sanders and Christopher Larley, in St Paul’s Church, Chichester on Saturday, June 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Festival of Chichester box office, £12, under-12s free.

Southdowns Concert Band spokeswoman Brenda Bailey said the band were looking forward to a very special celebration for the Festival: “And we are looking forward to joining with Chris and the St Paul’s choir. We did a concert at Christmas time with them and it worked really, really well. They were on home turf and we just gelled together very well. They're in their usual venue and when someone is on home turf then you hope that they will have a bit of luck in getting along their usual supporters, their usual congregation, and we just found that we worked very well together. It adds a different dimension to just being the band. It makes a difference when you're joined by a choir, and we really love being joined by good choir. It's like adding another layer to the music. It's like the icing on the cake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half will be the band followed by the choir and then the band again. In the concert, the choir are doing on their own six items in two sets of three, arrangements of hymn tunes unique to our isles.

Southdowns Concert Band (contributed pic)

In the first half, the band will perform Vaughan Williams’ Folk Song Suite. As Brenda says: “Not many people write purely for concert band. It's usually orchestral transcriptions but Vaughan Williams was one of the first to write for band and this is all English folk songs.

“We are also doing Oliver! because they're putting Oliver! at Chichester Festival Theatre and we thought that we would get everybody in the mood. We are also doing a section from The Incredibles which will keep young people happy and we're also doing I Am The Doctor because of the new Doctor Who series.”

The second-half is the Last Night of the Proms with, as Brenda says, all the traditional stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's about the atmosphere. We hopefully will create the most wonderful atmosphere. We will have union jacks and we hope to decorate the church. It just brings everybody together.”

You can expect Fantasia on Sea Songs, Pomp And Circumstance March No 1, Sussex by the Sea and Auld Lang Syne.

It's a concert that comes at a good time for the band, as Brenda says, under the new conductor Kirsty Sanders: “We have gelled under our conductor and we have been very busy. Things are pretty good and we're approaching 40 in the band.”