Laughing in the New Year at Lewes Con Club

Lewes Con Club is celebrating the start of a new decade with a comedy night on Thursday, January 9 (8pm).

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £9-£11 from Union Music, plus booking fee, or £10-£12 on the night. People can purchase Early Bird tickets for £9 from www.wegottickets.com/ComedyAtTheCon.

The line-up will be Jimmy McGhie, Caroline Mabey and Patrick Spicer, plus another act to be announced.

Jimmy was an assistant producer for the BBC’s Science and History department, having spent seven years working in factual TV before going into stand-up in 2009. Since then he has performed all over the world and has appeared on a variety of shows on the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Comedy Central.

Patrick is making a name for himself with a uniquely playful and laid back style that he combines with quirky, personal writing. He is a regular at top London comedy clubs and was nominated for Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2018.

Caroline is a fringe and circuit favourite, who has appeared at festivals, theatres and clubs across the UK. Her material is silly, warm and very sharp, and she was resident compere at the 99 Club for ten years.

Visit www.lewesconclub.com to find out more about the event.