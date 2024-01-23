BREAKING

Launch of free ‘strength and balance’ classes in Mid Sussex and Chichester

AHS Wellbeing in partnership with West Sussex Public Health are launching a winter programme of free strength and balance classes for older adults with low to mild levels of stability.
By Judith ScottContributor
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fully funded 'Strength & Balance' programme is designed by experienced health and fitness professionals, for adults with low to mild levels of stability.

Completing the 10-week course offers many health and wellness benefits including: greater muscle strength, improved balance, a reduced risk of falling, increased flexibility, boost to mental and emotional wellbeing, and an opportunity to socialise and make new friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The classes are free and will be led by a qualified Postural Stability Instructor.

Most Popular
    Fully funded Strength and Balance 10-week coursesFully funded Strength and Balance 10-week courses
    Fully funded Strength and Balance 10-week courses

    The programme is running in the towns of Hassocks, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and in Chichester.

    The 10-week courses start in February, and anyone who fits the criteria and would like to sign up should email AHS Wellbeing [email protected] or sign up via the AHS Wellbeing website https://ahswellbeing.co.uk

    Debbie Beesley, Managing Director of AHS Wellbeing said, “We are delighted to be launching the winter programme of strength and balance classes.

    "We look forward to helping residents of Mid Sussex and Chichester improve their strength and balance and reducing their risk of falls.”

    Related topics:Mid SussexHaywards HeathBurgess Hill