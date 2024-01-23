Launch of free ‘strength and balance’ classes in Mid Sussex and Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fully funded 'Strength & Balance' programme is designed by experienced health and fitness professionals, for adults with low to mild levels of stability.

Completing the 10-week course offers many health and wellness benefits including: greater muscle strength, improved balance, a reduced risk of falling, increased flexibility, boost to mental and emotional wellbeing, and an opportunity to socialise and make new friends.

The classes are free and will be led by a qualified Postural Stability Instructor.

The programme is running in the towns of Hassocks, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and in Chichester.

The 10-week courses start in February, and anyone who fits the criteria and would like to sign up should email AHS Wellbeing [email protected] or sign up via the AHS Wellbeing website https://ahswellbeing.co.uk

Debbie Beesley, Managing Director of AHS Wellbeing said, “We are delighted to be launching the winter programme of strength and balance classes.