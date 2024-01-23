Launch of free ‘strength and balance’ classes in Mid Sussex and Chichester
The fully funded 'Strength & Balance' programme is designed by experienced health and fitness professionals, for adults with low to mild levels of stability.
Completing the 10-week course offers many health and wellness benefits including: greater muscle strength, improved balance, a reduced risk of falling, increased flexibility, boost to mental and emotional wellbeing, and an opportunity to socialise and make new friends.
The classes are free and will be led by a qualified Postural Stability Instructor.
The programme is running in the towns of Hassocks, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and in Chichester.
The 10-week courses start in February, and anyone who fits the criteria and would like to sign up should email AHS Wellbeing [email protected] or sign up via the AHS Wellbeing website https://ahswellbeing.co.uk
Debbie Beesley, Managing Director of AHS Wellbeing said, “We are delighted to be launching the winter programme of strength and balance classes.
"We look forward to helping residents of Mid Sussex and Chichester improve their strength and balance and reducing their risk of falls.”