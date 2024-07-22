Launching Brighton’s first public youth-led artspace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton’s first public youth-led artspace, Lighthouse Project Space, is opening with a call-out to young creatives to get involved.

A spokesman said: “Lighthouse charity calls on young people to be part of its bold new public arts programme at the venue. The inspiring new space will support young creatives and empower them to bring their projects to life

“A city-wide poster campaign designed by Lighthouse’s Future Creative Leaders hopes to raise awareness and inspire new young audiences. Brighton is leading the way for a new youth-led model for the arts. Every city in Britain should have a space for young creatives.”

Future Creative Leaders team in Lighthouse Project Space interior © Nuria Castro

“The new space at New England House, off London Road, will provide young creatives with a dynamic, multipurpose space where they can produce, create, perform, showcase and collaborate on artistic projects.

“Launched by leading digital arts charity Lighthouse in response to a growing need for spaces designed specifically for young creatives from all backgrounds, Lighthouse Project Space overturns traditional gallery and performance space models while setting a unique example for cities around the UK.

“To coincide with its launch, Lighthouse is issuing an open invitation calling on young people to submit their creative ideas to participate in the venue’s bold new arts programme from July 2024 onwards. Welcoming ideas for live performance, music, spoken word, photography, digital arts and more, young people aged between 16 and 30 can register their interest at https://lighthouseprojectspace.com. They will get the chance to join other inspirational young creatives in an initiative that aims to inspire creatives of the next generation and support their creative ambitions.

“The 130-square metre space will transform between exhibition space, event space, residency space and production space, converting this former textile factory and industrial business centre into an inclusive, people-centred community platform, giving new energy to this 1960s building. Lighthouse developed the concept with Spacemakers, a regeneration group working in Brighton, London and Stockholm. The design and build are by Alex Peters, a Brighton-based designer-maker, and adapts a long-disused, 1960s light-industrial unit.

“The space and programme will be spearheaded by a unique team of Future Creative Leaders consisting of six artists aged between 19 and 26 years old, who have created a bold and thought-provoking poster campaign to raise awareness about the project around Brighton, which asks questions ‘What does a richer culture look like?’ and ‘What are you really fighting for?’”

Future Creative Leader Elsa Monteith said: “In Lighthouse Project Space I hope to help shape a unique shared space for young creatives that empowers them to find their own inspiration through organic artistic experimentation and exploration while enabling them to foster connections and collaborations with other creative young voices in the community.”