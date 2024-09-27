Lavant Horticultural Society holds talk on propagation

Tomato ketchup, malt vinegar and flour.

Using these household ingredients were among the varied subjects covered by Ray Broughton in his talk 'Propagation' at our September meeting. Coating your secateurs with the first cleans the blade, soaking poppy seeds in the second for 30 minutes breaks their domancy leading to faster germination and finally, shaking small seeds in flour before sprinkling on compost makes them visible for easier distribution.