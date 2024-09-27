Lavant Horticultural Society holds talk on propagation
Using these household ingredients were among the varied subjects covered by Ray Broughton in his talk 'Propagation' at our September meeting. Coating your secateurs with the first cleans the blade, soaking poppy seeds in the second for 30 minutes breaks their domancy leading to faster germination and finally, shaking small seeds in flour before sprinkling on compost makes them visible for easier distribution.
Among many tips and ideas Ray discussed newly invented biodegradable nutrient pots and broad bean seeds ready-coated in nutrients to give them a good start. Altogether a lively and interesting talk.
On Wednesday 11th December Dr Jane Gleeson will talk about 'Soil Health linked to Gut Health' starting with refreshments at 7pm at Lavant Memorial Hall. Members free and guests welcome at £3
Visiting lavanthortsoc.org.uk is always worthwhile as it is full of tips and information.
