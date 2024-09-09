Lavant Horticultural Society - talk on propagation
Members (free) and guests (at £3) will be welcomed on Wednesday 11th September to this informative talk.
Ray Broughton is a highly qualified horticulturalist, lecturer and examiner and his talk on propagation
will be of interest to anyone who wishes to increase their garden stock.
Lavant Memorial Hall opens at 7pm for refreshments and a chance to buy raffle tickets and items from the Sales table.
Members can look forward to the Autumn Flower Competition which takes place before our meeting on 9th October.
lavanthortsoc.org.uk is the place to go for programme details, gardening tips and information.
