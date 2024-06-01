Lead role in debut for Crawley company at the Hawth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlotte Mitchell is delighted to make her debut with COS Musical Theatre Company at the Hawth in Crawley, stepping into the big role of Rita in Made in Dagenham which will run from June 6-8.

“This is my first time with the company, and I was just drawn to the show. The show is just amazing. It's got a really important message about equality and rights for women and the storyline is brilliant. It's got so much in it, so many peaks and troughs and highs and lows and it's an amazing story to get into. There was someone that I had done shows with before that convinced me to come along and audition. I have done a few shows with HAODS but I was really nervous to come into a new society not knowing everybody in the cast and walking in as Rita. But they made me so amazingly welcome. They were so friendly and they have just made the whole experience really, really enjoyable.

“I went to weekend theatre school when I was younger. I started there when I was about eight years old and I got the bug for theatre from a really young age. I've always been involved in shows and plays ever since then, and I would have loved to have had a career in the theatre. I I did go to university and studied drama but drama school was very expensive so I did other things. I work in a media agency but the standard of amdram around here is incredibly high. The shows are like West End shows. We've got amazing theatres and amazing directors and choreographers. It's not necessarily a career but it's fantastic to do.”

Made in Dagenham is a powerful story set in 1968 that follows the courageous women of the Ford Dagenham plant who go on strike to fight for equal pay. Based on true events, the musical celebrates their tenacity and their solidarity and the impact they had on the world, changing workplace equality forever.

