Leap back in time for RHS Garden Wisley’s prehistoric Houseplant Takeover

The iconic Glasshouse at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey will be transported back millions of years for the new ‘Houseplant Takeover – Plants Before Time’ exhibition, on from 3 February to 10 March 2024.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT
For the first time, the Houseplant Takeover will encompass the temperate, arid and tropical sections of the cathedral-like Glasshouse creating an inviting and warm environment to escape to this winter. Once inside, visitors are invited to take a journey of discovery to find fascinating plants such as ferns, palms and cycads, nestled amongst intriguing fossils, a volcano made of bromeliads and tillandsia, and dinosaur sculptures, footprints and eggs. While exploring, visitors can listen out for jungle-like noises and a distant roaring sound. There will also be a trail booklet for younger visitors to follow, with fun facts to find along the way.

Christopher Young, Garden Manager at RHS Garden Wisley said: “The Houseplant Takeover is back this year with a new prehistoric twist. Our aim is to convey the sheer historic magnitude of these ancient plant species by giving them a time to shine, as well as making it a fun and interesting adventure for all the family.”

The route will feature six hero plants, each with Jurassic ancestry: Araucaria heterophylla (Norfolk Island pine); Sphaeropteris cooperi (Cooper’s tree fern); Platycerium bifurcatum (common staghorn fern); Protea cynaroides (king protea); Encephalartos villosus (a South African cycad); and Howea forsteriana (sentry palm).

The Glasshouse is open Monday to Friday: 10am – 3:45pm, Saturday to Sunday 9.30am – 3:45pm. Normal garden admission applies.

For further information, visit rhs.org.uk/wisley.

