Leap back in time for RHS Garden Wisley’s prehistoric Houseplant Takeover

For the first time, the Houseplant Takeover will encompass the temperate, arid and tropical sections of the cathedral-like Glasshouse creating an inviting and warm environment to escape to this winter. Once inside, visitors are invited to take a journey of discovery to find fascinating plants such as ferns, palms and cycads, nestled amongst intriguing fossils, a volcano made of bromeliads and tillandsia, and dinosaur sculptures, footprints and eggs. While exploring, visitors can listen out for jungle-like noises and a distant roaring sound. There will also be a trail booklet for younger visitors to follow, with fun facts to find along the way.