Leap back in time for RHS Garden Wisley’s prehistoric Houseplant Takeover
For the first time, the Houseplant Takeover will encompass the temperate, arid and tropical sections of the cathedral-like Glasshouse creating an inviting and warm environment to escape to this winter. Once inside, visitors are invited to take a journey of discovery to find fascinating plants such as ferns, palms and cycads, nestled amongst intriguing fossils, a volcano made of bromeliads and tillandsia, and dinosaur sculptures, footprints and eggs. While exploring, visitors can listen out for jungle-like noises and a distant roaring sound. There will also be a trail booklet for younger visitors to follow, with fun facts to find along the way.
Christopher Young, Garden Manager at RHS Garden Wisley said: “The Houseplant Takeover is back this year with a new prehistoric twist. Our aim is to convey the sheer historic magnitude of these ancient plant species by giving them a time to shine, as well as making it a fun and interesting adventure for all the family.”
The route will feature six hero plants, each with Jurassic ancestry: Araucaria heterophylla (Norfolk Island pine); Sphaeropteris cooperi (Cooper’s tree fern); Platycerium bifurcatum (common staghorn fern); Protea cynaroides (king protea); Encephalartos villosus (a South African cycad); and Howea forsteriana (sentry palm).
The Glasshouse is open Monday to Friday: 10am – 3:45pm, Saturday to Sunday 9.30am – 3:45pm. Normal garden admission applies.
For further information, visit rhs.org.uk/wisley.