Legendary Cuckfield Bonfire and fireworks go ahead despite rain - picture special
The legendary Cuckfield Bonfire and fireworks to music went ahead as usual on Saturday (November 5).
Hundreds flocked to Cuckfield Park for the charity event despite torrential rain. Organisers from the bonfire committee stayed one step ahead of the atrocious weather and already had extra parking, away from the muddy field site.The event still managed to make a profit and aims to support local charities and good causes as it has done for last 35 years.
Page 1 of 2