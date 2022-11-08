Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The legendary Cuckfield Bonfire and fireworks to music went ahead as usual on Saturday (November 5).

Legendary Cuckfield Bonfire and fireworks go ahead despite rain - picture special

The legendary Cuckfield Bonfire and fireworks to music went ahead as usual on Saturday (November 5).

By Mark Dunford
5 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 9:37am

Hundreds flocked to Cuckfield Park for the charity event despite torrential rain. Organisers from the bonfire committee stayed one step ahead of the atrocious weather and already had extra parking, away from the muddy field site.The event still managed to make a profit and aims to support local charities and good causes as it has done for last 35 years.

1. Cucklfield Bonfire and fireworks 2022

The legendary Cuckfield Bonfire and fireworks to music went ahead as usual on Saturday (November 5).

Photo: Brad Williams

Photo Sales

2. Cucklfield Bonfire and fireworks 2022

The legendary Cuckfield Bonfire and fireworks to music went ahead as usual on Saturday (November 5).

Photo: Brad Williams

Photo Sales

3. Cucklfield Bonfire and fireworks 2022

The legendary Cuckfield Bonfire and fireworks to music went ahead as usual on Saturday (November 5).

Photo: Brad Williams

Photo Sales

4. Cucklfield Bonfire and fireworks 2022

The legendary Cuckfield Bonfire and fireworks to music went ahead as usual on Saturday (November 5).

Photo: Brad Williams

Photo Sales
Organisers
Next Page
Page 1 of 2