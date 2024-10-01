Lewes and District Garden Society - talk on dahlias

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Richard Ramsey will give a talk on Withypits Dahlias.

Richard is a grower at Withypits Dahlias and will give an illustrated talk about these fabulous plants.

Expect fun tips and techniques to help you get the very best from your Dahlias as well details of the origins of dahlias and how they grow beautiful premium quality blooms on a commercial scale. Wednesday October 2nd. 7.30 for 7.45 pm, Eastgate Baptist Church Hall, East Street, Lewes.