Lewes Camera Club has an eminent speaker from the Tate Gallery on Monday 4th December

Carol Jacobi, the curator of British Art at The Tate Gallery is speaking at Lewes Camera Club on Monday 4th December.

Carol is an expert on nineteenth century British Art, especially the Pre-Raphaelites. She is fascinated by the dialogue between artists and photographers and how these two activities were often mutually beneficial.

Dr Jacobi will talk about the interactions between photography and other arts, starting from the beginning of photography, through to its recognition as an independent art form. She will discuss how photographers were often inspired by painters from the Pre-Raphaelite era onwards and how the photographers inspired the painters.

This promises to be a most fascinating, educational and stimulating evening.

You are very welcome to join us for this meeting which starts at 7:45 pm and will be held at St Mary's Supporter's Club, Christie Road, Lewes BN7 1PL.