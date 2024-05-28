Lewes Chamber Music Festival lines up top performers
The opening concert is on June 6, 6.30pm, Trinity Church, St John sub Castro: Gustav Mahler – Piano Quartet (Alphonse Cemin, Tim Crawford, Edgar Francis, Hannah Sloane); Arnold Schoenberg – Chamber Symphony No 1 Op 9 (arr Webern); (Alasdair Beatson, Beatrice Philips, Matt Hunt, Claire Wickes, Hannah Sloane); Elliott Carter – Duo for bassoon and viola (Amy Harman, Adam Newman); Richard Strauss – Piano Quartet (Alphonse Cemin, Katharine Gowers, Edgar Francis, Charlotte Kaslin). Tickets: £25.
Also coming up:
Transfigured Night, June 6, 10pm, St Michael’s Church (drinks at 9:45). Arnold Schoenberg – Verklaerte Nacht Op 4 (Maria Wloszczowska, Katharine Gowers, Adam Newman, Alinka Rowe, Tim Posner, Charlotte Kaslin). The height of Romanticism and one of his first chamber works, written in response to a poem from Richard Dehmel which will be read at the start of the concert. This atmospheric late-night concert is held in the intimate and historic setting of St Michael's church on the High Street in Lewes. Tickets: £20.
Lunchtime Concert, June 7, 12pm, St Michael’s Church. Programme to include: Alban Berg – four pieces for clarinet and piano Op 5; Alexander Zemlinsky – three pieces for cello and piano; Erwin Schulhoff – Duo for violin and cello. Tickets £17.
Festival Gala Concert, June 7, 6pm Trinity Church, St John Sub Castro (including two intervals): WA Mozart – String Quintet in C major K 515; (Tim Crawford, Sofia Kolupov, Alinka Rowe, Adam Newman, Tim Posner); Johannes Brahms – Clarinet Trio Op 114 (Alasdair Beatson, Matt Hunt, Hannah Sloane); Arnold Schoenberg – Six Little Pieces Op 19 (Alphonse Cemin); Richard Strauss – Scenes from Der Rosenkavalier, arr Martin-Brandis 2024 (Alasdair Beaston, Beatrice Philips, Tim Crawford, Edgar Francis, Charlotte Kaslin, Matt Hunt, Annemarie Federle, Elinor Rolf Johnson, Hilary Cronin); Gustav Mahler – Symphony No.4 arr by Erwin Stein; (Maria Wloszczowska, Beatrice Philips, Edgar Francis, Tim Posner, Rosalie Watson, Matt Hunt, Claire Wickes, Philip Nelson, Alphonse Cemin, Hilary Cronin). Tickets: £40.
Coffee Concert, June 8, 11am St Michael’s Church. Coffee served from 10.30. Arnold Schoenberg – String Trio Op 45; (Tim Crawford, Alinka Rowe, Tim Posner); Erich Korngold – String Sextet Op 10 (Beatrice Philips, Sofia Kolupov, Adam Newman, Edgar Francis, Hannah Sloane, Charlotte Kaslin). Tickets: £23 (coffee and cakes served).
Afternoon In The USA, June 8, 4pm Trinity Church, St John sub Castro: Charles Ives –Sonata No 4 for violin and piano (Maria Wloszczowska, Alphonse Cemin); Paul Hindemith –Four short pieces for bassoon and cello (Amy Harman, Charlotte Kaslin); Charles Ives – Hallowe'en (from Three Outdoor Scenes) for piano quintet (and bass drum) (Alphonse Cemin, Maria Wloszczowska, Sofia Kolupov, Alinka Rowe, Hannah Sloane); George Gershwin – Lullaby for String Quartet (Maria Wloszczowska, Sofia Kolupov, Alinka Rowe, Hannah Sloane); Amy Beach – Piano Quintet in F sharp minor (Alasdair Beatson, Katharine Gowers, Maria Wloszczowska, Alinka Rowe, Tim Posner). Tickets: £25.
Festival Finale! June 8, 7.30pm, Trinity Church, St John sub Castro. Arnold Schoenberg – Ode to Napoleon Buonaparte Op 41 (Alphonse Cemin, Tim Crawford, Beatrice Philips, Edgar Francis, Tim Posner, with Samuel West); Charles Ives – Largo for clarinet piano and violin (Alasdair Beatson, Matt Hunt, Maria Wloszczowska); LV Beethoven – Septet Op 20 (Katharine Gowers, Adam Newman, Hannah Sloane, Matt Hunt, Amy Harman etc). Tickets £25.