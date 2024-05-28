Lewes Chamber Music Festival lines up top performers

Simon Chandler, Beatrice Philips, Tim Crawford, Adam Newman, Hannah Sloane

A busy programme of concerts is coming up at the 13th Lewes Chamber Music Festival which will offer three days of events and concerts in the intimate settings of St John sub Castro church, St Michael’s Church and the Depot Cinema in Lewes, running from Thursday, June 6-Saturday, June 8.

The opening concert is on June 6, 6.30pm, Trinity Church, St John sub Castro: Gustav Mahler – Piano Quartet (Alphonse Cemin, Tim Crawford, Edgar Francis, Hannah Sloane); Arnold Schoenberg – Chamber Symphony No 1 Op 9 (arr Webern); (Alasdair Beatson, Beatrice Philips, Matt Hunt, Claire Wickes, Hannah Sloane); Elliott Carter – Duo for bassoon and viola (Amy Harman, Adam Newman); Richard Strauss – Piano Quartet (Alphonse Cemin, Katharine Gowers, Edgar Francis, Charlotte Kaslin). Tickets: £25.

Transfigured Night, June 6, 10pm, St Michael’s Church (drinks at 9:45). Arnold Schoenberg – Verklaerte Nacht Op 4 (Maria Wloszczowska, Katharine Gowers, Adam Newman, Alinka Rowe, Tim Posner, Charlotte Kaslin). The height of Romanticism and one of his first chamber works, written in response to a poem from Richard Dehmel which will be read at the start of the concert. This atmospheric late-night concert is held in the intimate and historic setting of St Michael's church on the High Street in Lewes. Tickets: £20.

Lunchtime Concert, June 7, 12pm, St Michael’s Church. Programme to include: Alban Berg – four pieces for clarinet and piano Op 5; Alexander Zemlinsky – three pieces for cello and piano; Erwin Schulhoff – Duo for violin and cello. Tickets £17.

Festival Gala Concert, June 7, 6pm Trinity Church, St John Sub Castro (including two intervals): WA Mozart – String Quintet in C major K 515; (Tim Crawford, Sofia Kolupov, Alinka Rowe, Adam Newman, Tim Posner); Johannes Brahms – Clarinet Trio Op 114 (Alasdair Beatson, Matt Hunt, Hannah Sloane); Arnold Schoenberg – Six Little Pieces Op 19 (Alphonse Cemin); Richard Strauss – Scenes from Der Rosenkavalier, arr Martin-Brandis 2024 (Alasdair Beaston, Beatrice Philips, Tim Crawford, Edgar Francis, Charlotte Kaslin, Matt Hunt, Annemarie Federle, Elinor Rolf Johnson, Hilary Cronin); Gustav Mahler – Symphony No.4 arr by Erwin Stein; (Maria Wloszczowska, Beatrice Philips, Edgar Francis, Tim Posner, Rosalie Watson, Matt Hunt, Claire Wickes, Philip Nelson, Alphonse Cemin, Hilary Cronin). Tickets: £40.

Coffee Concert, June 8, 11am St Michael’s Church. Coffee served from 10.30. Arnold Schoenberg – String Trio Op 45; (Tim Crawford, Alinka Rowe, Tim Posner); Erich Korngold – String Sextet Op 10 (Beatrice Philips, Sofia Kolupov, Adam Newman, Edgar Francis, Hannah Sloane, Charlotte Kaslin). Tickets: £23 (coffee and cakes served).

Afternoon In The USA, June 8, 4pm Trinity Church, St John sub Castro: Charles Ives –Sonata No 4 for violin and piano (Maria Wloszczowska, Alphonse Cemin); Paul Hindemith –Four short pieces for bassoon and cello (Amy Harman, Charlotte Kaslin); Charles Ives – Hallowe'en (from Three Outdoor Scenes) for piano quintet (and bass drum) (Alphonse Cemin, Maria Wloszczowska, Sofia Kolupov, Alinka Rowe, Hannah Sloane); George Gershwin – Lullaby for String Quartet (Maria Wloszczowska, Sofia Kolupov, Alinka Rowe, Hannah Sloane); Amy Beach – Piano Quintet in F sharp minor (Alasdair Beatson, Katharine Gowers, Maria Wloszczowska, Alinka Rowe, Tim Posner). Tickets: £25.

