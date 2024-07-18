Lewes Societies Fair back for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Societies Fair will return for its 17th year at Lewes Town Hall on Saturday 31st August 2024.

This ever-popular event in the Lewes annual calendar will once again showcase some of the many dozens of clubs, societies and groups that are such a feature of our local area. With free entry, residents will be welcomed in to browse hobbies, interests and volunteering opportunities with groups ranging from gardening to rugby, disability support to musical theatre, and refugee help to protecting wildlife, in areas including heritage, conservation, sport, travel, the arts, community action and social activities.

The charge to hire a table at the Fair has been held at the same price as the original one in 2005, £10 for a 6 foot table and £18 for a 10 foot table. Groups wishing to make a booking for a table are urged to do so as soon as possible by emailing Ruth O’Keeffe on [email protected] as spaces are already filling up.

As well as being an opportunity for groups and societies to share what they do, recruit volunteers, raise funds and publicise events happening during the next few months, it is also an opportunity for the local community to find out more about what is happening in the local area and chat informally to society members, before enjoying some delicious

coffee and cake which will be served throughout.

The event runs from 10.00am-1.00pm, and updates can be found on the Lewes Societies Fair Facebook page. Definitely a date for the diary.