Light up Bexhill: Town's Christmas light switch-on to welcome the festive season
Light Up Bexhill will return on Friday, December 2 to bring Christmas cheer to the town.
The event will include a switch-on ceremony, Christmas market, traditional carol singers, a piped band, children’s light parade and Santa arriving in his sleigh.
In addition, shops will be open late so shoppers can pick-up their Christmas presents.
Last year, a traditional parade was held and a variety of festive entertainment was provided for.
This year’s event has been sponsored by internet service provider Lightning Fibre, which made a ‘significant four-figure donation’ to the festive evening.
Hazel Timpe, Director at Light Up Bexhill, said: “We’re delighted that Lightning Fibre have generously supported Light Up Bexhill 2022, it’s great to see a new, local business supporting events like this and we’re very grateful for their help”.
Rob Reaks, Lightning Fibre head of sales and marketing, added: “Lighting Fibre is delighted to play our part in supporting the town, and we wish everyone in Bexhill a bright and Happy Christmas.”