Light up Bexhill: Town's Christmas light switch-on to welcome the festive season

Light Up Bexhill will return on Friday, December 2 to bring Christmas cheer to the town.

By Megan Baker
46 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 4:02pm

The event will include a switch-on ceremony, Christmas market, traditional carol singers, a piped band, children’s light parade and Santa arriving in his sleigh.

In addition, shops will be open late so shoppers can pick-up their Christmas presents.

Last year, a traditional parade was held and a variety of festive entertainment was provided for.

    Councillor Timpe and Lightning Fibre Head of Sales and Marketing, Rob Reaks, celebrating the sponsorship of Light Up Bexhill.

    This year’s event has been sponsored by internet service provider Lightning Fibre, which made a ‘significant four-figure donation’ to the festive evening.

    Hazel Timpe, Director at Light Up Bexhill, said: “We’re delighted that Lightning Fibre have generously supported Light Up Bexhill 2022, it’s great to see a new, local business supporting events like this and we’re very grateful for their help”.

    Rob Reaks, Lightning Fibre head of sales and marketing, added: “Lighting Fibre is delighted to play our part in supporting the town, and we wish everyone in Bexhill a bright and Happy Christmas.”

    Bexhill