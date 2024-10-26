Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton residents are invited to ‘come and share the magic’ as the popular bonfire night gets underway this evening (Saturday, October 26).

The Littlehampton Bonfire Society, which overcame financial difficulties to put on the event, said it was ‘so excited’ ahead of the occasion.

The society’s message to the public read: “Please come & share the magic with us! It is free to attend, but expensive to put on!

"Please bring your cash & be generous! Our street collectors will be very happy to relieve you of your loose change & the odd note! If every spectator donated £2 we could cover the expense of the entire event!”

The grand torchlight procession gets underway at 7.30pm and will make its way up St Catherine’s Road and Beach Road, along Church Street, down Fitzalan Road, along Maltravers Drive, down St Winefride’s Road and St Augustine Road, then east along South Terrace and south to the bonfire on the seafront.

At 9pm, the bonfire will be lit by the society’s Commander-in-Chief with the fireworks display due to start between 9.15pm and 9.30pm.

The bonfire build started on Tuesday, October 22, from 9am to around 4pm and lasted for three days.

A spokesperson said: “[It was made from] good quality combustible materials – garden waste, unpainted, unvarnished wood is welcomed from local residents with cars and trailers. Sorry, we can no longer accept waste from businesses (other than SCS Waste - our sponsor) or from vans or lorries and no tree stumps please!”

Revised route map for the Littlehampton Bonfire 2024 event. Photo contributed

There will be a variety of foods and drinks available on the green from vendors who support the event.

The organisers added: “For your safety and to avoid big crowds and optimal views, we would encourage spectators to try to space themselves out along the route and on the green for the fireworks.

"Please see the revised route map just for this year – necessary due to the levelling up seafront regeneration project. You should be able to find some personal space and obtain an excellent view of the parade. Try if possible to avoid crowded areas: the junction at Norfolk Road and South Terrace can get very busy.

"Temporary road closures and no parking. Affected areas: Beach Road, Fitzalan Road, Church Street, Maltravers Drive, St Winifred’s Road, St Catherine’s Road, South Terrace & Sea Road.

"Please see the programme and our website www.littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk for details. All affected households have been informed.

"Please note that due to the seafront works that parking spaces will be reduced. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and remind visitors that they are likely to need to park further away and walk.”