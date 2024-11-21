Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton’s Christmas lights switch-on and late-night shopping event has been called off – but there is hope it could be rescheduled.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event to kick-start the festive season was planned for Littlehampton High Street this Saturday (November 23).

"Regrettably, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event due to the yellow weather warning for rain and high winds this weekend,” Littlehampton Town Council announced on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are currently coordinating with our contractors, entertainers, and local businesses to explore their availability for Saturday, December 7. We hope to relocate some elements of the event to this new date and will provide further updates as soon as possible.

Hundreds of residents were there to witness Littlehampton's Christmas lights being switched on and to enjoy an evening of entertainment and late-night shopping in 2023

“In the meantime, we sincerely apologise for this disappointing news.”

The town council asked people in Littlehampton to ‘please save the date’ for Small Business Saturday, December 7, as ‘we will be offering some FREE activities’.

It added: “The lights will be switched on for the season on Friday.”

Yellow warnings are in place for snow, rain and ice across the UK in the upcoming days – but, as it stands, there are no warnings for Sussex. However, heavy rain is forecast over the weekend.