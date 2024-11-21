Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on event is postponed due to weather forecast
The event to kick-start the festive season was planned for Littlehampton High Street this Saturday (November 23).
"Regrettably, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event due to the yellow weather warning for rain and high winds this weekend,” Littlehampton Town Council announced on social media.
"We are currently coordinating with our contractors, entertainers, and local businesses to explore their availability for Saturday, December 7. We hope to relocate some elements of the event to this new date and will provide further updates as soon as possible.
“In the meantime, we sincerely apologise for this disappointing news.”
The town council asked people in Littlehampton to ‘please save the date’ for Small Business Saturday, December 7, as ‘we will be offering some FREE activities’.
It added: “The lights will be switched on for the season on Friday.”
Yellow warnings are in place for snow, rain and ice across the UK in the upcoming days – but, as it stands, there are no warnings for Sussex. However, heavy rain is forecast over the weekend.
