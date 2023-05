​Firefighters are returning to Morrisons in Littlehampton for their annual charity car wash – and they are expecting to be busy.

The crew will be ready and waiting with buckets and sponges to wash cars for a donation of £5.

Money is being raised for The Fire Fighters Charity and Alzheimer's Society.

This year’s charity car wash will be taking place on Saturday, May 20, from 10am to 2pm at Morrisons, in Hawthorn Road, Wick.

Littlehampton firefighters are returning to Morrisons in Littlehampton for their annual car wash. Picture: Derek Martin DM1951786a