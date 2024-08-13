Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Littlehampton Museum will host a day of free family entertainment with performances from Nephew Spike Bones’ Punch and Judy Show and Uncle Tacko’s Flea Circus.

Promenade Promotions will present a new 25-minute Punch and Judy at 11am and 2pm and the Flea Circus at 12pm and 3pm on Saturday, August 24.

The shows will be on the green outside the museum in Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton if dry and inside the museum if wet.

Nephew Spike Bones is a 20-year-old, second generation showman and nonsense merchant. His new show is a traditional, yet alternative, take on the slapstick fun of Punch and Judy.

Uncle Tacko’s Flea Circus will see eight highly-trained fleas perform incredible feats of strength and agility in front of your eyes

See Ms Judy take centre-stage, as she deals with Mr Punch’s outrageous behaviour, harassment from the police and questions over their 360-year relationship.

Uncle Tacko's show will see eight highly-trained fleas perform incredible feats of strength and agility in front of your eyes. See Madam Flea-Flea soar over the heads of the audience, marvel at the might of Hercu-fleas and thrill to the daring Fleavil Kinevil as he is fired across the ring from the mouth of a huge canon.

Freddie Tandy, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: "This promises to be a day of silly slapstick humour with these fun and free performances suitable for all members of the family."

The free family entertainment day has been organised in collaboration with the Fedora Group and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.