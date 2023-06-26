NationalWorldTV
Littlehampton to have ​Sea of Red to celebrate Trefoil Guild 80th birthday

​​A sea of red will be seen in Littlehampton as Trefoil Guild members gather to celebrate the Girlguiding group's 80th birthday.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Trefoil Guild members are celebrating its 80th birthday. Picture: Trefoil GuildTrefoil Guild members are celebrating its 80th birthday. Picture: Trefoil Guild
Trefoil Guild members are celebrating its 80th birthday. Picture: Trefoil Guild

Members of Sussex West Trefoil Guild will travel to Littlehampton for the Sea of Red event in Mewsbrook Park on Saturday, July 1. At 3pm, they will join hands to form a sea of red, linking in with other Trefoil members around the region, including Sussex Central Trefoil Guild at Lancing Beach Green.

Margaret Goodyer, from Sussex West, said: "Trefoil Guild members in London and South East England region will be forming seas of red around the region, from Littlehampton all along the coast to Herne Bay, Kent, along the Thames, at Tower Bridge, Alexandra Palace, other parks in Middlesex, Surrey and London, at the Cutty Sark Greenwich. They will be celebrating the Trefoil Guild’s 80th birthday.

"Sussex West Trefoil Guild will be at Mewsbrook Park. At 3pm they will join hands and form a sea of red. Please come and say hello!"

