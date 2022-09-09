Littlehampton Town Show announcement following the death of Her Majesty the Queen

A Tweet was sent out at 9.31am today to announce the news.

It read: "Town Show update in view of recent news... Cancellation of Town Show 2022. Further information to follow."

A link was given to the full announcement, which read: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

"Our event is jointly held with the Littlehampton Town Council and out of respect, the Town Show and Family Fun Day will not go ahead as planned on Saturday 10th September.

"Thank you to everyone who was intending to participate in the day.

"Further details will follow regarding the cancellation of the Town Show and refunding of entry fees."