​​Littlehampton u3a open day will show how members learn, laugh and live

​​Littlehampton u3a is hosting an open day to show retired people and others who no longer work the enormous range of groups available.

Learn, laugh, live is the motto of the u3a and the Littlehampton volunteers are keen to show how membership can help people to broaden their horizons and make new friends.

Everyone is welcome at the Littlehampton Girlguiding Hall, Duke Street, Littlehampton, on Saturday, October 14, from 11am to 4pm, for the open day, welcoming members and non-members alike for a coffee and chat.

Rod Lee, chair of Littlehampton u3a, said: "Whether you are interested in playing acoustic guitar or trying line dancing, playing badminton or learning table tennis, reading books or telling tales, taking country walks or enjoying yoga, there is probably something for you among the 46 interest groups that are currently available to members at Littlehampton u3a.

The Littlehampton u3a Ukulele Group

"Littlehampton u3a has more than 550 members from all backgrounds who benefit from the enormous range of subjects covered by our interest groups and social activities. And if we are missing a subject that you are passionate about, then speak to one of our group co-ordinators and we will be happy to start a new group to fill that gap.

"All the groups are led by enthusiastic members who are willing to share their knowledge and expertise with other like-minded individuals. In addition to the interest groups, we have regular coffee mornings and supper clubs which are open to all our members. The u3a’s motto is ‘learn, laugh, live’, which sums us up perfectly as an organisation and as individuals.

"The u3a is a nationwide charitable organisation and we are always looking for new members. It’s a great place to make new friends and pick up on new or lapsed areas of interest, and there’s always someone willing to help if the memory is getting a little blurred."

You can join Littlehampton u3a for £10 per year, which will entitle you to attend any of the groups and events. You can find a comprehensive list of the interest groups and full details on how to join on the Littlehampton u3a website at u3alittlehampton.org.uk.

Mr Lee added: "Alternatively, come along to our open day and meet some of our members. We’ll be happy to tell you more.”