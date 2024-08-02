Live music and entertainment for Station Street and Mark Lane

Working with traders in Station Street and Mark Lane, Your Eastbourne BID have successfully applied for a road closure to take place next Friday and Saturday night (9th and 10th August) until 1am.

BID Operations Manager Luke Johnson said: “We’ve been working closely with traders, Eastbourne Borough Council licensing and Sussex Police to put in place a road closure for Mark Lane and Station Street. This will allow the brilliant businesses in this area to trade in the road, as well as provide live music and food.”

Luke continued: “This area has a number of fantastic licenced premises and we want to celebrate our night time economy which deliver so much to our town centre.”

Darren Myall, Owner of the Loft Lounge and Bar said: “We have been discussing this event for a while, and after many meetings, are delighted to welcome customers to the street. There will be seating outside, similar to other premises in the town centre which have a facility for outdoor trading.”

Cocktails at the Loft

Charlotte, co-owner of Vibes Lounge @ The Works, Eastbourne Cocktail Club and the Bear Club said: “Part of the road closure will also include food from our premises until 10pm, along with a number of attractions to allow you to take the perfect selfie”

Barry Fletcher from the Temple Bar said: “We are also organising some acoustic music in the road, which will conclude at 9pm with some fantastic local acts and groups getting involved”.