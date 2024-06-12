Local game designer promotes comic book creation at Brighton Racecourse
As Comic Con soon heads back to Brighton Racecourse this summer, local game designer Michael Kirby will be there to promote his comic book series “UNITED”.
By day he is a games designer working on games such as the BAFTA nominated Olli Olli World, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, Astronimo and now Batman Arkham Shadow which will be released later in 2024.
Having studied successfully at Northbrook College and UCA Farnham, it was while Michael was completing his Masters at Goldsmiths in London, that everything stopped, literally the world stopped due to Covid-19.
Having to return home, Michael found himself rediscovering characters that he had thought of as a child and had the beginnings of an idea to somehow combine some of these characters to do good in a comic book format.
The characters themselves all have very different backgrounds but join together to protect the known Universe from dangerous threats.
Ross is their uncomfortable new leader, Olivia is stunning and super smart, Reks provides the muscle in the team.
While Diva, as is her name full of sass and is a fighter and then we have cute, innocent Tech 42, who supports them all.