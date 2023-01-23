A fair will host stamp and postcard dealers at Denton and Mount Pleasant community centre on Sunday, January 29 from 10am until 4pm.

The event is hosted by Step Back in Time, a store in Brighton offering vintage prints and collectible postcards.

Robert Jeeves founded the store in 2000. He is a local historian on Brighton and Hove and has been a collector since 1974.

He said that the fair acts as a social meet up for like minded people interested in local history.

Newhaven history in particular dates back thousands of years, potentially all the way to 400BC.

Work on Newhaven fort began in 1864 by Lord Palmerston in fear of a French invasion. During the First World War, Newhaven was a principal port for the transportation of supplies and munitions to France. Newhaven also played an important role during the Second World War, in particular in the ill-fated Dieppe Raid on 19th August 1942.

Less well known are the tunnels which run underneath Heighton Hill, which was used as a secret intelligence centre known as HMS Forward during the Second World War. Ten radar stations along the Sussex coast reported to HMS Forward, who liaised by teleprinter to similar centres at Dover and Portsmouth to provide comprehensive intelligence about everything moving on, under or over the English Channel.

The town is rich in history, which make events like these all the more interesting.

