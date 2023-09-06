BREAKING
Lodsworth Country Fair takes place on September 10

Lodsworth Country Fair takes place on Sunday 10th September from 12noon - 4pm around and in St Peter’s Church, Church Lane Lodsworth, GU28 9 DE.
Time honoured traditional country fair where local talented people bring together their crafts, produce and talents.

It will include basket weaving, corn dolly making, walking sticks, pottery, driftwood gifts, cards, paintings, delicious freshly cooked foods from our local Farretti.com and craft beers from Langhams.

Also artisan cheeses and charcuterie – slowgrown farm.co.uk - Lodsworth Larder, local honey, tea tent.

Award winning artist painting the scene on the day - mark buck.co.uk - and alpacas.