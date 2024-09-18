Lou Beckerman is first guest poet in the new Open Mic Poetry season in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jazz vocalist, poet and spoken word performer, artist-illustrator and community musician Lou Beckerman is the first guest poet in the new Open Mic Poetry season at the Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September, 25.

The author of a collection entitled Welcome to the Now, Lou has also written for magazines, mostly articles about jazz, incorporating several interviews with musicians.

"As an extension to this – and also to her song-writing – she now writes short fiction and poetry. Welcome to the Now, her collection of poems with her own illustrations, was published in July 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lou opens the autumn season of poetry evenings which is set to include Hampshire poet Denise Bennett reading from her latest collection Things I Have Kept (Cinnamon Press). Also in the pipeline is the annual Christmas jamboree of jazz, readings and poetry featuring Mike Carey’s Big House band at the ever-popular Festive Jazz Café, earmarked for December 11.

Lou Beckerman (contributed pic)

Organiser Barry Smith said: “Lou Beckerman’s poems are written for the page and to be performed as spoken word, frequently together with a weaving of musical interpretation. Themes range from reflecting on the personal and observational to social commentary and broad spirituality.

"Under her playfulness with words often lie deep issues about the human condition. At the heart of Lou's work has always been her passion for the arts and her delight in performing for audiences, with a reputation for adding a warm atmosphere and vibrancy to an event.

"Lou is currently based near Brighton.

"She was awarded a Churchill Fellowship for her work in music as medicine in palliative care. Lou has also been musical director for several community choirs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More details about the event are available on http://www.sdpf.org.uk/programme/

After the opening reading when guest poets present their new work, local poets get the chance to share their own poems with a sympathetic audience.

Barry added: “No two open mics are the same. Each one is individually distinct and governed by the topics and moods the poets are currently writing about. Sometimes funny, sometimes serious – occasionally very moving and harrowing – the evening is entirely in the hands of those who come along to share the pleasures of poetry. We welcome people of all ages, from those just starting to write and wanting to test out reactions to their work to experienced poets with a track record of publication. Alternatively, poetry lovers are equally welcome just to sit back and enjoy the super poetry on offer. We meet on the last Wednesdays of most months at the New Park Centre and are always keen to greet old friends and new faces.”

Open Mic Poetry is on Wednesday, September 25 at 7.30pm in the Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester.