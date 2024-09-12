Love, courage and redemption - An Officer And A Gentleman in Eastbourne

Six or seven months into a long tour, performers can find themselves flagging just a little. But absolutely not with An Officer And A Gentleman which plays Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre (from September 17-21).

As Jamal says: “We started in February and it hasn't felt long at all. It has gone so quickly. I am enjoying every moment of it still and I think it's the freedom that we have had on the stage that I've enjoyed. 100 per cent, it has evolved. We were given a lot of freedom in the rehearsal period and that's unusual. Usually you get the director just telling you what to do and what to say and how to say it and a lot of the time that can feel very restricted and you just have to adjust to bring your character to life how the director wants it. But our director instilled in us a belief in our characters. Nikolai Foster will tell you if it's not what he wants but he will just suggest something else and nine times out of ten he is absolutely right. We all love that man. It was just fantastic to have the chance to experiment and to make mistakes and to fail and just to work out things as we rehearsed. And everyone seems to love the show. It's about the triumph and about the love but I would say that the show has a grittiness to it as well. We're not just coming out for the songs which are amazing by the way but the story behind it is gritty and dark at times and I know that audience members have really related to the story and have been captivated by it. And we have stayed very faithful to the movie. A lot of the movie musicals have tried to adapt and to add glitz and glamour but this one has stayed very true.