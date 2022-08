The first weekend of the marvellous event took place on Saturday and Sunday (August 6 & 7) with events, activities and a fantastic cast of characters helping to transport visitors back in time for some fantastic family fun.

The second weekend of the Loxwood Joust takes place on August 13 and 14 with tickets costing £18 for adults in advance and £9 for children (aged four to 14) with under fours going for free.

For more details and to book your ticket visit loxwoodjoust.co.uk

