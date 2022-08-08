Loxwood Joust 2022 is back with a bang - here is what you can expect to see and do at the marvellous event

Loxwood Joust. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

The first weekend of the marvellous event took place on Saturday and Sunday (August 6 & 7) with events, activities and a fantastic cast of characters helping to transport visitors back in time for some fantastic family fun.

The story follows the battle to decide Loxwood’s new ruler – the much loved Lady Helena of House Arun or the villain Lord Edward – with many of its medieval characters found all throughout the event siding with one or the other and interacting with visitors throughout the day to transport them back in time.

The two main jousting displays also followed this story with the pair watching from the Royal Pavilion with visitors wowed and entertained despite the heat of the weekend.

Visitors were also able to enjoy a bird demonstration, sword fighting displays and a forest full of music and craft displays and workshops including metal work, weaponry and learning how to scribe.

The children’s village also kept young visitors and families entertained with a medieval magic show, sword fighting school, archery and getting soaked on the stocks along the activities on offer.

Food and drink stalls can also be found throughout the event as well as Loxwood’s very own Tavern.

The second weekend of the Loxwood Joust takes place on August 13 and 14 with tickets costing £18 for adults in advance and £9 for children (aged four to 14) with under fours going for free.