Luna Hut brings Finnish sauna experience to Eastbourne
After a successful launch in Brighton last year, founders Laura and Mike are excited to share their expertise with the Eastbourne community.
Located at the main resort beach next to the lifeguard station, this sauna offers an opportunity for relaxation & health benefits in this unique coastal setting.
Guests can take time out to connect with nature and others and enjoy an authentic Finnish sauna, cold water contrast therapy and of course the option to cool down in the sea.
The sauna provides an affordable experience so that everyone can enjoy the many benefits that sauna offers including stress reduction, improved circulation, muscle recovery and detoxification.
The Luna Hut team looks forward to sharing this exciting new chapter with the whole Eastbourne community.
Please visit www.lunahutsauna.co.uk for practical information including guides for first time users and details on how to book.
