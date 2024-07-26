Luna Hut brings Finnish sauna experience to Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luna Hut, renowned for its wellness-focused, community-oriented sauna experiences, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest Sauna on Eastbourne’s beach, August 8th 2024.

After a successful launch in Brighton last year, founders Laura and Mike are excited to share their expertise with the Eastbourne community.

Located at the main resort beach next to the lifeguard station, this sauna offers an opportunity for relaxation & health benefits in this unique coastal setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can take time out to connect with nature and others and enjoy an authentic Finnish sauna, cold water contrast therapy and of course the option to cool down in the sea.

The Luna Hut team are excited to bring their sauna experience to Eastbourne

The sauna provides an affordable experience so that everyone can enjoy the many benefits that sauna offers including stress reduction, improved circulation, muscle recovery and detoxification.

The Luna Hut team looks forward to sharing this exciting new chapter with the whole Eastbourne community.